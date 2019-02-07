Sheriff on unsolved double-murder in Henderson County: ‘I really believe we’re making headway’

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Two months after a father and daughter were fatally shot inside a home in Henderson County, the sheriff said investigators are on the verge of a break in the case.
Beverly McBride, 17, was found dead from a gunshot wound Dec. 10 inside a home in the 20000 block of Woodridge West, near Chandler. Her father, Gabriel McBride, 47, was also found in the home with a gunshot wound, but investigators discovered he was alive. He later died after he was airlifted to a Tyler hospital.
Almost two months since the investigation began, authorities have not released many details about any possible suspects. However, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse has confirmed investigators could be close to a break in the case.
“I really believe we’re making headway,” said Hillhouse. “We’ve got some physical evidence that’s currently at the lab, and we’re waiting on the analysis to return on that. We’re also executing, or have executed some search warrants, and we’re waiting on the results from that. And I truly believe that we’re headed in the right direction.”
The Texas Rangers and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hillhouse said Henderson County Crime Stoppers organization is offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest or conviction in the case.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.