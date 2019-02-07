SFA Football brings in 36 on National Singing Day

The 29 added to the SFA football program Wednesday join the Lumberjacks’ three early signees from the December period. In addition to Walker, SFA welcomed mid-year junior college transfers offensive lineman Zach Ingram (Butler C.C.) and quarterback Trae Self (Butler C.C.) before closing out 2018. “They win, and they believe,” stated Carthel on his inaugural class in Nacogdoches. “Those two qualities make this class really special. We were fortunate to sign a well-balanced class across the board, as we were able to land some very talented young men at every position on the field. This class includes many state champions and individuals that come from some of the best high school programs across the state of Texas. I believe our staff did a great job of focusing on high-quality student-athletes as well, with a majority of these young men qualifying for academic scholarships at SFA.” The new Lumberjack additions can be broken down as follows.