SFA Football brings in 36 on National Singing Day

From SFA Athletics
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – SFA head football coach Colby Carthel and his staff have been on campus in Texas’ oldest town for a limited amount of time but on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 6 the Lumberjacks put together one of the finest classes in program history.
Owning the third-best recruiting class among all FCS institutions and the top in the Southland Conference according to 247Sports, SFA’s 2019 class ranks ahead of FBS programs and a plethora of FCS powerhouses. With the goal of recruiting from deep within the piney woods of east Texas, the ‘Jacks were able to secure some of the region’s best talent. SFA has signed an impressive 10 three-star recruits with a trio of elite players from east Texas in defensive tackle Carl Williams (Lufkin HS), offensive lineman Caiden Walker (Newton HS) and Brevin Randle (Marshall HS).
“To win in recruiting, it’s got to start close to home,” commented coach Carthel. “We feel like we were able to land three of the best recruits in east Texas in Carl Williams, Caiden Walker, and Brevin Randle. Those guys all held multiple FBS offers, some of them from Power Five programs, yet they chose to be a part of the #bEASTtexasTakeover and stay close to home. I think you’ll continue to see guys follow that trend in the future.”
The 29 added to the SFA football program Wednesday join the Lumberjacks’ three early signees from the December period. In addition to Walker, SFA welcomed mid-year junior college transfers offensive lineman Zach Ingram (Butler C.C.) and quarterback Trae Self (Butler C.C.) before closing out 2018. “They win, and they believe,” stated Carthel on his inaugural class in Nacogdoches. “Those two qualities make this class really special. We were fortunate to sign a well-balanced class across the board, as we were able to land some very talented young men at every position on the field. This class includes many state champions and individuals that come from some of the best high school programs across the state of Texas. I believe our staff did a great job of focusing on high-quality student-athletes as well, with a majority of these young men qualifying for academic scholarships at SFA.” The new Lumberjack additions can be broken down as follows.
East Texas (3)
Brevin Randle | LB | 5-11 | 228 | Marshall HS | Marshall, Texas
Caiden Walker | OL | 6-4 | 300 | Newton HS | Newton, Texas
Carl Williams | DT | 6-2 | 356 | Lufkin HS | Lufkin, Texas
Dallas/Fort Worth (16)
Josh Allison | WR | 6-1 | 170 | Plano East HS | Plano, Texas
Chad Aune | TE | 6-4 | 221 | Guyer HS | Denton, Texas
Hayden Brockenbush | DE | 6-4 | 220 | Lake Dallas HS | Corinth, Texas
Dylan Brown | K | 5-6 | 150 | Poteet HS | Mesquite, Texas
Brayden Chandler | LS | 5-9 | 193 | Centennial HS | Burleson, Texas
Peyton Culberson | QB | 6-5 | 220 | Bishop Dunne Catholic | Dallas, Texas
Josh Foskey | QB | 6-0 | 217 | Reedy HS | Frisco, Texas
Xavier Gipson | WR | 5-9 | 170 | Woodrow Wilson HS | Dallas, Texas
Chance Hill | DE | 6-4 | 215 | Flower Mound HS | Flower Mound, Texas
Marcus Mosley Jr. | DE | 6-0 | 255 | Army | Duncanville HS | Duncanville, Texas
Zach Nwachukwu | DB | 5-8 | 186 | Plano East HS | Plano, Texas
Willie Roberts | CB | 5-10 | 180 | Martin HS | Arlington, Texas
Trae Self | QB | 6-4 | 190 | Butler C.C. | Richland HS | North Richland Hills, Texas
Terrance Shaw | RB | 5-7 | 212 | DeSoto HS | DeSoto, Texas
Jaquarion Turner | RB | 5-11 | 202 | South Garland HS | Garland, Texas
LaCoryien Washington | S | 6-0 | 208 | Mansfield Summit HS | Arlington, Texas
Houston (7)
Kevin Gilliam Jr. | CB | 5-10 | 194 | North Shore HS | Houston, Texas
Myles Heard | S | 5-9 | 208 | Fort Bend Dulles HS | Sugar Land, Texas
Gerard McKnight | LB | 6-2 | 205 | Cypress Ranch HS | Cypress, Texas
Jackson Miller | TE | 6-1 | 238 | Klein HS | Klein, Texas
Jaret Porterfield | OL | 6-4 | 300 | Pearland HS | Pearland, Texas
Jawaun Singletary | OL | 6-1 | 280 | Westfield HS | Houston, Texas
Rason Williams II | DE | 6-4 | 250 | Alief Elsik HS | Houston, Texas
Central Texas (3)
Myles Brooks | CB | 6-1 | 185 | Hendrickson HS | Pflugerville, Texas
Keegan Holm | OL | 6-4 | 285 | Antonian Prep | La Vernia, Texas
Joshua Smetzer | LS | 6-0 | 201 | Churchill HS | San Antonio, Texas
West Texas (1)
Lawton Rikel | QB | 6-1 | 175 | Canyon HS | Canyon, Texas
Arizona (1)
Josh Weeks | TE | 6-3 | 255 | UTEP | BYU | Show Low HS | Show Low, Ariz.
Missouri (1)
Zach Ingram | OL | 6-7 | 275 | Butler C.C. | Fort Osage HS | Independence, Mo.