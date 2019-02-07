SFA Football brings in 36 on National Singing Day

32 signees, 4 walk-ons

February 6, 2019 at 8:19 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 8:19 PM

From SFA Athletics

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – SFA head football coach Colby Carthel and his staff have been on campus in Texas’ oldest town for a limited amount of time but on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 6 the Lumberjacks put together one of the finest classes in program history.

Owning the third-best recruiting class among all FCS institutions and the top in the Southland Conference according to 247Sports, SFA’s 2019 class ranks ahead of FBS programs and a plethora of FCS powerhouses. With the goal of recruiting from deep within the piney woods of east Texas, the ‘Jacks were able to secure some of the region’s best talent. SFA has signed an impressive 10 three-star recruits with a trio of elite players from east Texas in defensive tackle Carl Williams (Lufkin HS), offensive lineman Caiden Walker (Newton HS) and Brevin Randle (Marshall HS).

“To win in recruiting, it’s got to start close to home,” commented coach Carthel. “We feel like we were able to land three of the best recruits in east Texas in Carl Williams, Caiden Walker, and Brevin Randle. Those guys all held multiple FBS offers, some of them from Power Five programs, yet they chose to be a part of the #bEASTtexasTakeover and stay close to home. I think you’ll continue to see guys follow that trend in the future.”

The 29 added to the SFA football program Wednesday join the Lumberjacks’ three early signees from the December period. In addition to Walker, SFA welcomed mid-year junior college transfers offensive lineman Zach Ingram (Butler C.C.) and quarterback Trae Self (Butler C.C.) before closing out 2018. “They win, and they believe,” stated Carthel on his inaugural class in Nacogdoches. “Those two qualities make this class really special. We were fortunate to sign a well-balanced class across the board, as we were able to land some very talented young men at every position on the field. This class includes many state champions and individuals that come from some of the best high school programs across the state of Texas. I believe our staff did a great job of focusing on high-quality student-athletes as well, with a majority of these young men qualifying for academic scholarships at SFA.” The new Lumberjack additions can be broken down as follows.

East Texas (3)

Brevin Randle | LB | 5-11 | 228 | Marshall HS | Marshall, Texas

Caiden Walker | OL | 6-4 | 300 | Newton HS | Newton, Texas

Carl Williams | DT | 6-2 | 356 | Lufkin HS | Lufkin, Texas

Dallas/Fort Worth (16)

Josh Allison | WR | 6-1 | 170 | Plano East HS | Plano, Texas

Chad Aune | TE | 6-4 | 221 | Guyer HS | Denton, Texas

Hayden Brockenbush | DE | 6-4 | 220 | Lake Dallas HS | Corinth, Texas

Dylan Brown | K | 5-6 | 150 | Poteet HS | Mesquite, Texas

Brayden Chandler | LS | 5-9 | 193 | Centennial HS | Burleson, Texas

Peyton Culberson | QB | 6-5 | 220 | Bishop Dunne Catholic | Dallas, Texas

Josh Foskey | QB | 6-0 | 217 | Reedy HS | Frisco, Texas

Xavier Gipson | WR | 5-9 | 170 | Woodrow Wilson HS | Dallas, Texas

Chance Hill | DE | 6-4 | 215 | Flower Mound HS | Flower Mound, Texas

Marcus Mosley Jr. | DE | 6-0 | 255 | Army | Duncanville HS | Duncanville, Texas

Zach Nwachukwu | DB | 5-8 | 186 | Plano East HS | Plano, Texas

Willie Roberts | CB | 5-10 | 180 | Martin HS | Arlington, Texas

Trae Self | QB | 6-4 | 190 | Butler C.C. | Richland HS | North Richland Hills, Texas

Terrance Shaw | RB | 5-7 | 212 | DeSoto HS | DeSoto, Texas

Jaquarion Turner | RB | 5-11 | 202 | South Garland HS | Garland, Texas

LaCoryien Washington | S | 6-0 | 208 | Mansfield Summit HS | Arlington, Texas

Houston (7)

Kevin Gilliam Jr. | CB | 5-10 | 194 | North Shore HS | Houston, Texas

Myles Heard | S | 5-9 | 208 | Fort Bend Dulles HS | Sugar Land, Texas

Gerard McKnight | LB | 6-2 | 205 | Cypress Ranch HS | Cypress, Texas

Jackson Miller | TE | 6-1 | 238 | Klein HS | Klein, Texas

Jaret Porterfield | OL | 6-4 | 300 | Pearland HS | Pearland, Texas

Jawaun Singletary | OL | 6-1 | 280 | Westfield HS | Houston, Texas

Rason Williams II | DE | 6-4 | 250 | Alief Elsik HS | Houston, Texas

Central Texas (3)

Myles Brooks | CB | 6-1 | 185 | Hendrickson HS | Pflugerville, Texas

Keegan Holm | OL | 6-4 | 285 | Antonian Prep | La Vernia, Texas

Joshua Smetzer | LS | 6-0 | 201 | Churchill HS | San Antonio, Texas

West Texas (1)

Lawton Rikel | QB | 6-1 | 175 | Canyon HS | Canyon, Texas

Arizona (1)

Josh Weeks | TE | 6-3 | 255 | UTEP | BYU | Show Low HS | Show Low, Ariz.

Missouri (1)

Zach Ingram | OL | 6-7 | 275 | Butler C.C. | Fort Osage HS | Independence, Mo.