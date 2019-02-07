School bus driver in New Jersey accused of watching porn on the job

SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (KYW/CNN) – A New Jersey school bus driver is suspended from his job and facing charges after students told their parents he was watching pornography on his phone.
The alleged incident happened Monday morning at Indian Mills Elementary in Shamong Township, NJ.
School staff called police after two students told their parents that 64-year-old driver Franck Lafortune was looking at porn while the bus was parked.
Detectives with New Jersey State Police conducted an investigation and charged Lafortune with providing obscenity to minors.
"I was kind of flabbergasted and blown away to find out something like that would happen," Scott Caloiaro, a parent, said. "It's really disheartening that someone would even think about doing that around children."
Grandparent Judy Kelly said, "It’s just terrible. You know you have all these kids, and their lives are in your hands, so pay attention. Save that stuff for someplace else."
Garden State Transportation, which provides busing for the school, would not return a request for comment, and attempts to reach Lafortune were unsuccessful.
While the school district is deferring all questions to state police, they did provide a statement saying: “Please be advised that the driver has been suspended from Garden State Transportation and will have no further involvement with our school district. The safety of our students, staff and community is not at risk.”
Lafortune has been released pending a court appearance.
