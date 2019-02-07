Rusk County authorities warn residents of string of mailbox thefts

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about criminals who are looking to steal from their mailbox.
"It’s been an ongoing problem, " Sheriff Jeff Price said. “Technology advances and advances in printing have made it worse.”
Like many people, Rusk County resident Mark Bownds pays many of his monthly bills by mail.
“There are some bills that I can pay over the phone or even electronically online,” Bownds said. “But you know there are still a lot of bills that I have to pay check or money order and of course that goes through the mail.”
But authorities say some of that mail is now ending up in the wrong hands. Sheriff Price says the thieves are hitting up mailboxes right after a delivery is made or when residents leave outgoing mail.
“They’re after the checks,” Price said. “They’re after the paperwork, credit card offers, and things that just have too much information on them.”
Price says many of the thieves are taking routing and account numbers and then producing fraudulent checks.
“All of sudden you start having these checks showing up and deductions out of your account,” Price said. “Then you start dealing with problems on your end.”
Despite the crime being quick and easy for the thieves, Sheriff Price says it’s not easy to find those who are committing these crimes. Investigators are often left with nothing more than a vehicle description.
“Best thing to do is don’t put anything in the mailbox that you would not want stolen,” Price said.
Officials recommend using P.O. boxes and direct deposit when receiving money.
