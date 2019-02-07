East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be possible through very early Thursday morning and then a cold front is likely to move through. As this front makes its way through our area, there is a chance that a few thunderstorms may occur...with most of this activity happening over the northwestern sections of East Texas. The front will swing through fairly fast, moving through all of ETX by mid-afternoon taking all of the rain with it. Much cooler temperatures are expected behind this cold front. Lows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings are expected to be in the 30s with Friday morning’s low being the coldest...near 30. Afternoon highs are expected to cool into the middle to upper 40s on Friday and Saturday, then into the 50s by Sunday. Another weak cold front is expected to move through on Monday, but not much cool air is likely with this system. Rain will increase ahead of and along this front. Rain chances finally drop out of the forecast by Tuesday night/Wednesday morning of next week.