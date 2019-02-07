Ore City police asking for public’s help in locating armed fugitive

ORE CITY, TX (KLTV) - The Ore City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old man who is considered armed and dangerous and has told family members he will force law enforcement to shoot him.
According to a “be on the lookout” alert attached to a post on the Ore City Police Department Facebook page, Jesus Dominguez has an active protective order against him on behalf of his ex-girlfriend. The press release also said that a warrant for a violation of the protective order has been signed.
Dominguez has been entered into the TCIC/NCIC databases as a wanted fugitive.
“Subject told family members this afternoon that he is not going back to jail and will force law enforcement to shoot and kill him before this happens,” the BOLO alert stated. Subject has been hiding out most of the week with family and has not been seen or located by our agency.”
The BOLO alert stated that the Ore City Police Department received word that when Dominguez left his grandmother’s house in Ore City at about 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, he was driving a silver Jeep, possibly a Cherokee with a license plate4 number of JTM-4320.
Dominguez was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans and a white T-shirt. He was possibly heading to his mother’s house, which is located at 1103 Rosedale Street in Longview, or his cousin’s house, which is located on Cerliano Road in Harrison County.
Dominguez is described as being 5-foot-8 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
The Facebook post stated that authorities believe Dominguez is armed with a handgun.
“If you are caught harboring him in ANY WAY! You will be arrested and prosecuted along with him,” the Facebook post stated.
Anyone who knows of Dominguez’s whereabouts is urged to call the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. The post also said people with tips about Dominguez should not call Ore City Hall.
