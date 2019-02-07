EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Cloudy, warm and breezy this morning ahead of the cold front. Expect a few areas of drizzle and light rain ahead of the front and a line of thunderstorms along the front. Rain could be heavy at times with some gusty winds along the front. Once the front moves through, rain will come to an end and blustery northwest winds will bring in much cooler temperatures. Expect temperatures to fall into the 40s by the end of the work day with wind chills in the 30s. Cold overnight with temperatures dropping below freezing by early Friday morning. Partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow with highs only reaching the mid 40s and a blustery north wind that will make things feel even cooler. Temperatures stay well below average through the weekend with chances for rain increasing again by late Sunday into Monday. Another cold front arrives Tuesday with another likely chance for rain both Monday and Tuesday with the next front.