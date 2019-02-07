Looking ahead to Signing Day 2020

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The dust is still settling from another fun and exciting National Signing Day where over 100 student athletes from East texas made it known where they would be playing college athletics.
Not surprising, the recruiting cycle for 2020 graduates now kicks into high gear. Before NSD 2019 was even over, Lufkin wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk already had an offer from Baylor. By Thursday morning he had an offer from Kansas. In totla, Polk has received seven DI offers also including Arkansas, Houston. Illinois, Nevada and Southern Miss. Polk has company at Lufkin with offers as a junior. Bugg Thompson is up to 13 offers.
And if you think those two players have a lot to choose from, State Champion James Sylvester out of Newton has 16 offers and Longview’s Haynes King is becoming a hot recruit in the SEC with 5 schools of the 18 offering him a scholarship.
Other players to keep an eye on in the coming months are Kelvonytay Dixon from Carthage, Herbert Gumms from Diboll, JJ Green from Marshall, Garrett Hayes from Athens, Allen Horrace from Crockett, JJ Sparkman from Pine Tree and Savion Williams from Marshall.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.