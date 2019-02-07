Looking ahead to Signing Day 2020

Not surprising, the recruiting cycle for 2020 graduates now kicks into high gear. Before NSD 2019 was even over, Lufkin wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk already had an offer from Baylor. By Thursday morning he had an offer from Kansas. In totla, Polk has received seven DI offers also including Arkansas, Houston. Illinois, Nevada and Southern Miss. Polk has company at Lufkin with offers as a junior. Bugg Thompson is up to 13 offers.