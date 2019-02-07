Log Cabin police: No new leads in case of missing woman

LOG CABIN, TX (KLTV) - There are no new leads in the case of a 25-year-old woman who was last seen in Log Cabin in the early morning hours of Jan. 27, according to police.
Log Cabin Police Chief Todd Tucker told East Texas News Thursday that the Addison Police Department started the investigation on Jan. 27 when Brenda Lizbeth Montanez went missing.
During their investigation, the Addison Police Department learned that Montanez may have been last seen in Log Cabin, Tucker said.
Log Cabin police officers met with Montanez’ family for the first time Thursday, and Tucker said the Addison Police Department has already interviewed all of the involved parties.
Tucker said there is not much else they can do at this point unless new information becomes available.
The Log Cabin chief said that, right now, there is no evidence that a criminal offense occurred. However, Tucker also said that his department is concerned about Montanez’ safety.
Montanez is described as being 5-foot-3 inches tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Montanez was last seen was wearing a black sweater, dark blue jeans, and black riding boots.
Montanez is possibly driving a dark red 2011 Mazda 3, bearing the Texas license plate CZW4001.
If you or anyone you know has information on Montanez’ whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Texas Department of Public Safety at (800)-346-3243.
Log Cab is located in Henderson County.
