Grayson Rodriguez excited to develop pitching game at Spring Training

TYLER, TX (KTRE) - Grayson Rodriguez is back home in East Texas working out with his mind on the sunshine state.
In 10 days, Rodriguez will be joining the Baltimore Orioles Minor League Spring Training. Last June, Rodriguez was drafted 11th overall by the club and a few days later he was being introduced to a near sell-out crowd in Baltimore. After that it was off to the Gulf Coast League where he pitched in 19 innings and threw 20 strikes outs, seven walsk and had a 1.04 ERA.
“That was something else,” Rodriguez said. To finally get to walk down on a major league field and be there. It felt real. It finally made it feel real."
Rodriguez has spent his off time in Tyler at APEC, learning from veterans who are also in the league.
“It is a big help,” Rodriguez said. “I am just learning how to pitch. Learning how to break hitters down by their swings and dissect them, where in High School I would just go up and throw what the catcher called.”
Rodriguez is enjoying the moment and said he is still Grayson Rodriguez that everyone remembers just with a larger fan base.
“It is a different experience,” Rodriguez said. “I get about 50 letters a day sent to my house with people writing me and sending me stuff”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.