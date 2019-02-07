Gladewater ISD cancels Friday classes due to illness

GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) - Gladewater ISD Superintendent Sedric Clark announced Thursday there will be no classes Friday.
Several East Texas school district have canceled classes over the past week due to increased absences related to flu-like illness.
Clark said Gladwater ISD is seeing a lot of staff absences as well as student absences.
“We’ve been watching both our student attendance and our employee for the past week. The illness bug hit us late, but it did hit us really beginning Thursday, Friday last week and continuing on,” Clark said.
Thursday’s decision came shortly after the district dismissed classes early because two campuses lost power.
