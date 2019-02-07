East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Well...I am sure you know that the cold front is here. MUCH COOLER air has moved into East Texas today and it will remain Below Normal through the upcoming weekend. Wind Chills should be in the upper teens to the lower 20s overnight tonight, so stay warm out there. The rain should move out of the area this afternoon and may return some late tomorrow afternoon into the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. At that time, there is a 30% chance for a wintry mix to occur. A cold rain mixed with some sleet and a few flurries. We are anticipating the surface temperatures to be slightly above freezing so no major problems are expected. If any change occurs between now and then, we will let you know. More rain is likely late on Sunday/into Monday as another cold front moves in. This rain should be only that...rain. A few showers on Tuesday, then we see a dry day for Wednesday before a few showers move in on St. Valentine’s Day.