Eustace ISD cancels class Friday because of illness-related absences

EUSTACE, TX (KLTV) - Eustace ISD’S administrator’s announced Thursday that classes will be canceled Friday because of a recent increase in illness-related absences.
“Classes are being cancelled for tomorrow, Friday, February 8. 2019 due to an increase in the number of students and staff that are absent due to illness,” stated an alert that was sent out to Eustace ISD parents. “Classes will resume Monday, February 11, 2019, at regular time.”
The alert also said that students will not have to make the missed day up at a later date.
A spokeswoman for the Eustace school district said that the EISD campuses will let out at the normal times this afternoon.
