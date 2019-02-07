East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are this week’s numbers for cattle and hay producers.
According to the East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett., feeder steer finished an average one to three dollars higher compared to last week. Meanwhile, heifer class averages finished almost two dollars lower.
Most slaughter cows and slaughter bulls ended two dollars higher. Buyer interest and demand continues to remain strong, especially on the front-end classes of feeder calves.
As the northern feed lots continue to dry out, packers are expected to raise their bids later this week which will help buyer interest.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says that alfalfa sold steady to five dollars lower compared to last week.
Meanwhile coastal bermuda sold steady and up to 10 dollars higher.
The supply of hay was light to moderate with moderate to good demand.
For the latest, local Ag news, check in with ETXAgNews.com.