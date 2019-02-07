Car crashes into business on South Broadway in Tyler

A car crashed into the side of building in Tyler (Source: Brionna Rivers/KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 7, 2019 at 1:35 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 2:36 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Crews responded to the scene of where a car crashed into the side of the building in Tyler.

According to Tyler police’s online records, crews were dispatched at about 1:21 p.m. Thursday to the scene of a crash near 2732 South Broadway Avenue. It appear as if a red pickup truck crashed into the side of a business located at that address.

Details about the crash are limited at this time.

KLTV has a crew on scene and will continue to update the story as details become available.

