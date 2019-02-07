Charge dropped against former White Oak High School band director

By Christian Terry | February 6, 2019 at 10:54 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 10:54 PM

WHITE OAK, TX (KLTV) - A charge against a former White Oak High School band director has been dropped.

Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District Court dismissed the charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact against Jacovia Cartwright. The charge was dismissed January 7.

Cartwright forfeited his teaching license as part of the dismissal.

According to a court official, the charge was dismissed because the state did not believe they could prove without a reasonable doubt that Cartwright had committed a crime.

