Charge dropped against former White Oak High School band director

WHITE OAK, TX (KLTV) - A charge against a former White Oak High School band director has been dropped.
Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District Court dismissed the charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact against Jacovia Cartwright. The charge was dismissed January 7.
Cartwright forfeited his teaching license as part of the dismissal.
According to a court official, the charge was dismissed because the state did not believe they could prove without a reasonable doubt that Cartwright had committed a crime.
