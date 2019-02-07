Asbury House to celebrate 50 years with weekend of events

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Asbury House Children Enrichment Center is turning 50. To celebrate, the non-profit preschool is partnering with the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and First United Methodist Church of Longview for a weekend of events.
The weekend will kick off Friday with the Color My World Gallery Opening. That’s happening from 5 – 7 p.m. Friday at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts. The gallery opening will feature food trucks, live art and entertainment, as well as arts and crafts. The family-friendly event will celebrate the opening of the Color My World exhibit which features artwork by Asbury House students.
On Saturday, Feb. 9, guests at the Starry Starry Night Art Gala will enjoy an elegant dinner, imaginative table-scapes, a keynote speech from an Asbury House parent, a live auction and a unique art auction featuring several large pieces crafted by a collaboration of Asbury House students and local artists, including Sharon Grimes and Anup Bhandari. The art gala is from
First United Methodist Church of Longview will host The House That Love Built Luncheon from noon – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10.
“It’s an honor to celebrate 50 years of nurturing minds, bodies and souls with a rich curriculum, chapel, music insgtruction, gymnastics and fresh home cooked meals,” said Melissa Miller, executive director of Asbury House.
