Gladewater ISD dismisses students due to power outage

GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) - Some SWEPCO customers are without power in the City of Gladewater this morning.
According to SWEPCO’s outage amount, about 1,021 customers are without power in the southern area of Gladewater near Highway 271.
Gladewater ISD is being affected by the outage. They reported that the power is out at two of their campuses. They have made the decision to dismiss students from all the campuses starting with Gladewater Midde School at 9:50 a.m. Weldon will be dismissed at 10 a.m. Gladewater High School will be dismissed at 10:15 a.m. and the primary school will be dismissed at 10:25 a.m.
The city reported SWEPCO is aware of the power outage. It is estimated power will be restored by noon Thursday.
