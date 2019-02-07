Gladewater ISD dismisses students due to power outage

Gladewater ISD is being affected by the outage. They reported that the power is out at two of their campuses. They have made the decision to dismiss students from all the campuses starting with Gladewater Midde School at 9:50 a.m. Weldon will be dismissed at 10 a.m. Gladewater High School will be dismissed at 10:15 a.m. and the primary school will be dismissed at 10:25 a.m.