What you need to know about National Signing Day in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - East Texas athletes are set to sign their letters of intent to attend their chosen universities Wednesday during National Signing Day - the day when student athletes commit to the colleges who’ve been recruiting them.
Though many players signed letters of intent during Early Signing Day in November 2018, several student athletes have yet to formally ink with their chosen colleges.
The recruiting process begins for many of these athletes when they’re sophomores, as colleges track their productivity in their sport. See a list below of who signed in November. Remember, nothing’s official until the National Letter of Intent is sent to the university.
East Texas has a slew of talent expected to sign tomorrow.
In Longview, senior Kamden Perry is expected to sign with Incarnate Word University. Perry’s elusiveness on the field led to all-state honors. In December 2018 he was chosen for second-team offensive receiver.
Longview’s Giovanni Enriquez, Jafet Rodriguez and Blaine Wright are also expected to ink deals with their chosen universities to join their soccer teams. Enriquez is set go to Presbyterian College while Rodriguez will land at Paris Junior College and Wright heads to LeTourneau University.
And in Newton, it’ll be interesting to see whether Darwin Barlow and Tamauzia Brown follow through with their commitment to TCU. Josh Foster signed with TCU on early signing day in December. The Eagles are riding a high this year, celebrating a 3A DII State Championship victory - the team’s fifth. Several other Eagles could be making their college choices on signing day, as well. Deshawn McCuin from Jacksonville is also expected to be another East Texan heading to the Horned Frogs football program.
Lufkin has more than half a dozen players headed to play for various universities.
Defensive tackle Carl Williams is one of the top recruits out of the Pineywoods. Williams has announced his intent to commit to Stephen F. Austin State University. Williams had 13 D-1 offers.
Lufkin quarterback Kewone Thomas is expected to sign with Pittsburgh State. Deandre Bagley, Demond McKelvy, and Bryson Wilson will also be announcing their commitments on signing day.
Away from football at Lufkin, Leah Ackridge will sign with East Texas Baptist University to play softball, her family confirms.
Back in December, duo Javasia Brunson and Breylon Garcia announced their intent to join University of Nevada’s Wolfpack. Both players received first-team defense of honors for district 8-5A.
“We are a good duo together so we wanted to stay together,” Garcia said. “We grew up together. We know everything about each other. We are brothers.”
John Tyler has at least five commits, including Jarrius Lane, who will head to East Texas Baptist University.
Of course, dozens of players will be signing for sports played off the gridiron, and the KLTV and KTRE sports team will be tracking those announcements throughout the day.
Make sure you have downloaded the free Red Zone app to keep up with the latest on signing day as it happens. You can also watch the action on East Texas Now all day long on KLTV.com and KTRE.com, as well as easttexasnow.live.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.