What you need to know about National Signing Day in East Texas

And in Newton, it’ll be interesting to see whether Darwin Barlow and Tamauzia Brown follow through with their commitment to TCU. Josh Foster signed with TCU on early signing day in December. The Eagles are riding a high this year, celebrating a 3A DII State Championship victory - the team’s fifth. Several other Eagles could be making their college choices on signing day, as well. Deshawn McCuin from Jacksonville is also expected to be another East Texan heading to the Horned Frogs football program.