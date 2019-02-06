Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning East Texas! We’re waking up today with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the middle 60s. Dense pockets of fog will be possible this morning so be careful and keep it slow until the fog lifts later this morning. Throughout the day skies will remain cloudy and temps will climb back into the middle 70s. A few scattered showers are possible today but as we head into our overnight and morning hours tomorrow showers and a few thunderstorms are possible ahead and along an approaching cold front. Thankfully the severe threat is farther north but we’ll be keeping a very close eye on the front as it moves through East Texas. Behind the front, temperatures will likely drop throughout the day on Thursday and will dip below freezing by Friday morning. Temperatures heading into the weekend will be normal for this time of year in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Slight chance for rain on Friday and finally a break from the light showers and drizzle on Saturday, but then another cold front will arrive on Monday bringing another round of rain to East Texas.