WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s second State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - President Donald Trump will give his second State of the Union Address on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CST.
Topics are expected to include the economy, immigration, healthcare, trade, and foreign policy.
According to the White House official website, the President and First Lady will be joined by 13 special guests at the U.S. Capitol for the State of the Union address Tuesday night.
Debra Bissell, Heather Armstrong, and Madison Armstrong will attend. They were chosen because two family members of the women were murdered in January 2019. Gerald and Sharon David of Reno, Nevada were killed in their home, allegedly by an illegal immigrant. The Davids are Debra Bissell’s parents.
Matthew Charles will be in attendance because on January 3, 2019, he was the first prisoner released as a result of the First Step Act. He had been sentenced to 35 years in prison in 1996 for selling drugs and other offenses, according to the White House. In prison, he found God, completed more than 30 Bible studies, became a law clerk, taught GED classes, and mentored fellow inmates.
Grace Eline, a 9-year-old girl who was diagnosed with Germinoma, a type of brain tumor, will attend. Grace cheered up other patients and stayed positive, her family says. She is cancer-free and is determined to help other kids who are fighting cancer.
Ten other special guests will be in attendance as well.
