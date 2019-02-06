Tyler police: SUV ran into fallen tree on Highway 69

Tyler police: SUV ran into fallen tree on Highway 69
An SUV hit a tree on U.S. Highway 69 in Smith County. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Gary Bass | February 6, 2019 at 2:48 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 2:48 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - An SUV collided with a tree in the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 69 Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Tyler Police Department, a tree fell out of the woods and onto Highway 69 at about 1;39 p.m. Wednesday. At that point, a couple’s SUV crashed into it.

An SUV hit a tree on U.S. Highway 69 in Smith County. (Source: KLTV Staff)
An SUV hit a tree on U.S. Highway 69 in Smith County. (Source: KLTV Staff) (KLTV Staff)

The woman suffered a minor cut on her foot caused by glass from the broken windshield.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff

A Tyler PD spokesperson said that fire and police personnel are almost finished cleaning the scene up, and they don’t expect traffic to be blocked for much longer.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.