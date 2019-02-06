Tyler police: SUV ran into fallen tree on Highway 69

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - An SUV collided with a tree in the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 69 Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Tyler Police Department, a tree fell out of the woods and onto Highway 69 at about 1;39 p.m. Wednesday. At that point, a couple’s SUV crashed into it.
The woman suffered a minor cut on her foot caused by glass from the broken windshield.
A Tyler PD spokesperson said that fire and police personnel are almost finished cleaning the scene up, and they don’t expect traffic to be blocked for much longer.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.