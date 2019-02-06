Tyler police investigating copper theft at Old Troup Hwy. industrial site

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is investigating a copper theft that occurred at an industrial site in the 4500 block of Old Troup Highway sometime between Friday and Monday.
The victim told police that the copper was stolen from the site sometime between Friday morning and Monday evening. The theft was reported at 5 p.m. Monday.
According to the Tyler Police Department incident report, the copper that was stolen had an estimated value of $5,000.
