Tyler card-skimming suspect sentenced to life in prison

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - On February 6, a man accused of organized criminal activity in Tyler was sentenced by Judge Christi Kennedy.
Yoerlan Suarez-Corrales was found guilty of engaging in organized criminal activity, and a jury has sentenced him to life in prison for the crime.
Suarez-Corrales, 39, of Austin, Dairon Julio Jimenez-Roja, 28, of Austin, and Felipe Manuel Nieves Perez, 33, also of Austin, were all indicted during an Oct. 4, 2018 meeting of a Smith County grand jury.
Perez, Suarez-Corrales and Jimenez-Roja are all charged with unlawful interception, use or disclosure of wire, oral or electronic communications.
They were also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.
According to a Tyler Police Department news release issued at the time of the incident, investigators were notified at 4:40 p.m. on July 27, 2018, that gas skimming suspects had returned to an Exxon station in the 800 block of south southeast Loop 323 to take their skimmers from the gas pumps.
Before the suspects, who were in two separate cars, could get away, several patrol officers converged on them.
