Tyler board approves 4th location for Braum’s

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a measure to allow a fourth Braum’s location.
The new location would be at 3809 W. Elm St., just off of SSW Loop 323 on the west side of the city. A zone change request was filed to build the Braum’s where a home stands.
Braum’s applied for a zone change in December, but the planning and zoning commissioner denied it due to a deed restriction.
However, the deed did allow for an amendment, as long as it is approved by a majority of owners. The deed restriction amendment, signed on Dec. 31, allows the land to be subject to all zoning regulations by the city.
The zone request will now go before city council for a final vote.
Other Braum’s locations include restaurants on Broadway Avenue, Troup Highway, and construction on a third location on Old Jacksonville Highway.
