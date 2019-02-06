TxDOT: Emergency repairs to begin on SH 274 bridge, should be complete by end of month

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - TxDOT said they have expedited an emergency maintenance contract to make repairs to the SH 274 Bridge at the Cedar Creek Reservoir Spillway in Henderson County.
According to a press release, the bridge remains closed to traffic with work expected to begin Thursday.
The bridge, located between Trinidad and Tool, was initially closed January 30th as a precautionary measure after an exposed roadway joint was observed during a routine inspection. A thorough inspection conducted by bridge experts on January 31 indicated some concrete deterioration underneath the structure that necessitated keeping the bridge closed until repairs could be completed.
TxDOT said they have met with potential contractors and taken bids for the repairs. The project is expected to be awarded Wednesday with work starting on Thursday.
“We are using the most expeditious contracting procedures available to get the bridge repairs underway,” said TxDOT Tyler District Engineer Glenn Green. “We know the closure is a big inconvenience for the traveling public but safety is top priority so the bridge has to remain closed at this time.”
The repairs should be completed and the bridge returned to normal traffic flow by the end of the month.
TxDOT said they appreciate the public’s patience as it conducts its safety protocols with due diligence in an effort to return the roadway to service.
