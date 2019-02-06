TSA Pre-Check enrollment site now scheduled for fourth week at TYR

TSA Pre-Check enrollment site now scheduled for fourth week at TYR
By Alex Leroux | February 5, 2019 at 6:40 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 6:41 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The TSA Pre-Check mobile enrollment site at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport has now been extended for a fourth week.

The mobile site – originally slotted to be at TYR January 21-25 – has now been extended three separate times due to high demand.

Airport Manager, Davis Dickson, said the program has seen over 1150 people in total in it’s first two and a half weeks.

“We’ve seen people as far West as past Canton, as far South as Bryan-College Station and as far East as past Longview.”

While Davis originally thought the fourth week was unlikely, he said a fifth week is near impossible – not because of lack of demand, but due to staffing.

“We have a tentative two-week period we’re hoping to have them [TSA Pre-Check] back for in May,” said Dickson. “We’re hoping to eventually make this a reoccurring program.”

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.