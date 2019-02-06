SOTU: History of addressing the nation

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - President Trump will make his State of the Union address tonight, after delaying the original date due to the government shut down.
The State of the Union speech hasn’t always been such an event.
“The big show that we’re going to see tonight started in 1965 when President Lyndon Johnson gave the first prime time televised speech,” said Mark Owens, a political science professor at UT Tyler. “It’s been done at night on TV since 1965 and the only other times before that when it was done in the evening was Franklin Roosevelt doing it at night on the radio.”
The State of the Union speech typically involves the president giving information to the country, making recommendations to Congress, touching on what he believes he has accomplished in the past year and his plans for the next year.
Although the event is typically the most-watched political event of the year, one person won’t be in attendance; on purpose.
“There is one person -- they call them the designated survivor -- who is typically chosen out of the cabinet, will be absent,” said Owens. “In the order of succession, if anything were to happen that evening, then that person keeps the government going.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.