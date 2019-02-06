Signing Day in East Texas: Who’s heading where?

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texas athletes are signing letters of intent Wednesday during National Signing Day.
Signing Day is when student athletes commit to the colleges who’ve been recruiting them. Though many players signed letters of intent during Early Signing Day in November 2018, several student athletes have yet to formally ink with their chosen colleges.
KLTV and KTRE will be keeping up with East Texas athletes who are signing and their chosen schools. Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Red Zone app to keep up with the latest on signing day as it happens. You can also watch the action on East Texas Now all day long on KLTV.com and KTRE.com, as well as easttexasnow.live.
FOOTBALL
- Caiden Walker, Newton, Stephen F. Austin State University
- Keivie Rose, Henderson, Louisiana Tech University
- Brevin Randle, Marshall, Stephen F. Austin State University
