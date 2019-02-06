East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies are likely for the rest of the night and through the day on Wednesday. A few light showers will be possible for the rest of the night tonight with a 30% chance during the day on Wednesday. Early on Thursday morning, a cold front is expected to move through East Texas allowing for showers and thundershowers to occur out ahead of and along the front. At this time, the stronger storms are expected to be north of I-30 and even north of the Red River. We will watch for any changes over the next 12-24 hours. Rainfall totals between now and Thursday afternoon are expected to remain less than 1.00″ with most below .50″. Temperatures are expected to be much above normal until the front moves through, then we fall to below normal temperatures for a few days. Nearer normal temperatures for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Another front is likely early next week that will bring up the chances for rain again, but nothing severe is expected.