Newton RB Darwin Barlow commits to TCU

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Newton running back Darwin Barlow is headed to Texas Christian University.
The starting running back for the Newton Eagles has had a good school year. In December, he was named 3A Offensive Player of the Year. And he was instrumental in the Eagles' Class 3A Division II state championship win.
The 5′11, 200 pound senior, rushed for 2,366 yards during the season.
