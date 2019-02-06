Music Friendly Community Workshop announced by Governor Abbott

“With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry generated over $19.8 billion in economic activity and created over 178,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State in 2017,” said Governor Abbott. “Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing local music industry growth, and I’m proud of the work of the Texas Music Office in helping communities like Tyler to grow their local economy.”