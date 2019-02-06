Music Friendly Community Workshop announced by Governor Abbott

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott announced a Music Friendly Community Workshop will take place in Tyler next week.
According to a press release, the workshop will take place Tuesday, February 12, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Liberty Hall located at 103 East Erwin Street.
The workshop will be co-hosted by the Texas Music Office and the City of Tyler.
The workshop is open to anyone interested in learning about the new Texas Music Office program that seeks to foster music business economic development in Texas cities and communities.
The press release said Brendon Anthony, director of the Texas Music Office within the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Division, will be present to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.
“With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry generated over $19.8 billion in economic activity and created over 178,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State in 2017,” said Governor Abbott. “Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing local music industry growth, and I’m proud of the work of the Texas Music Office in helping communities like Tyler to grow their local economy.”
