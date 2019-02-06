Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Yet another warm and cloudy day ahead for East Texas today. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and some places might even hit 80. Clouds will hang around for most of the day. Throughout the day there will be a slight chance of light showers with better chances in northern East Texas. Noth of I-30 overnight storm chances increase with more widespread showers expected. On Thursday as the cold front starts to make its way through East Texas, isolated thunderstorms and widespread thundershowers could start to develop in the morning hours. Into the afternoon the strongest storms should move out leaving behind gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and a few remaining light showers. Overnight the clouds should start to clear and bring a bit of sunshine Friday morning, only to be lost in the afternoon when clouds and rain chances return. Saturday will be cool and cloudy and have afternoon rain chances. Sunday temperatures will begin to warm up again and keep warming up into the next work week.