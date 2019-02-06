Lufkin’s Carl Williams commits to SFA

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Lukin’s Carl Williams has committed to Stephen F. Austin University.
The defensive tackle is one of the top recruits out of the Pineywoods.
The 6 foot 4 inch tall player had 13 D-1 offers, including Arizona, Arkansas, Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU and Minnesota.
Williams previously verbally committed to University of Arkansas.
Williams will now play under SFASU head coach Colby Carthel.
