Longview’s Kamden Perry inks with Incarnate Word

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Longview High School senior Kamden Perry has committed to University of the Incarnate Word.
In 2018, the 6-foot tall wide receiver was chosen for all-state second-team offensive receiver.
Perry ended his season with 87 receptions, 1,894 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns. he was also named a Top 100 under the radar recruit by MaxPreps.
University of the Incarnate Word tweeted about the recruit Wednesday, calling him a “hard-nosed East Texas receiver with a championship pedigree.”
