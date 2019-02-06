Longview’s Kamden Perry inks with Incarnate Word

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 6, 2019 at 10:57 AM CST - Updated February 6 at 10:57 AM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Longview High School senior Kamden Perry has committed to University of the Incarnate Word.

In 2018, the 6-foot tall wide receiver was chosen for all-state second-team offensive receiver.

Perry ended his season with 87 receptions, 1,894 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns. he was also named a Top 100 under the radar recruit by MaxPreps.

University of the Incarnate Word tweeted about the recruit Wednesday, calling him a “hard-nosed East Texas receiver with a championship pedigree.”

