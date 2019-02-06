Longview Lobos finishes No. 24 in national football rankings

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Longview Lobos will be honored by the Army National Guard and MaxPreps after they ranked in the top 25 nationals teams.
The Longview Lobos have ranked No. 24 in national football rankings according to MaxPreps.
After their perfect season and state championship win, the Lobos will be recognized along with 49 other high school during the MaxPreps Tour of Champions.
The Lobos were presented their “Army National Guard national ranking trophy” Tuesday during the halftime at the boys' varsity basketball game. According to a press release from Precision Sports, Texas Army National Daniel Mendez will present Coach John King and the team their award The Lobos will also receive a banner.
The Lobos finished their season 16-0 and defeated West Brook to win the Texas 6A Division II championship.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.