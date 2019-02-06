Jacksonville ISD expands career technology center

JACKSONVILLE, TX (KLTV) - Jacksonville ISD is showcasing its newly renovated and expanded Career and Technology Education Facility at Jacksonville High School.
Erin Reynolds is one of the health science technology teachers at Jacksonville High School. She says the lab is equipped to teach 11 health care careers.
“They do hands-on skills, they learn about those careers just to see if that’s maybe something they want to do because. Everyone comes in wanting to be a nurse or a doctor but there’s so much more than that so we want to expose them to that," Reynolds said.
The Career and Technology Education Facility is also used to teach television production skills, editing, broadcasting and camera operating.
Lee Traylor teaches audio/video production and digital media at Jacksonville High School.
“We’re lucky that in this area of the state that we have several school, including Tyler Junior College that offer programs in this industry to continue that education” Traylor said.
