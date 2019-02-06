Hundreds of vultures hang out on Kilgore oil derricks

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Some say it looks like something from a horror movie: Hundreds of large, black birds perched on an oil derrick in Kilgore. But why are they there? We headed to Kilgore to get the scoop on those things that swoop.
You don’t have to look long to spot those black-winged things riding thermals looking for some lunch. And if you happen by the Kilgore Police and Fire Departments early morning or late afternoon, you’ll probably see a committee of vultures.
Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck says he’s read they’re just passing through.
“I think they’ve been here a month and a half, two months now,” Selleck said.
He says it’s migration time:
“For Black Vultures. They’re a species that’s protected by the Migratory Bird Act,” Selleck stated.
“Do they just stay at this derrick or do they move around?” I asked.
“They move around various derricks. There’s trees over my Wal-Mart they perch in,” Selleck replied.
In fact there were quite a few perched in a tree across the street from the derrick. Obviously some just don’t like technology.
“Really haven’t caused any problem other than being alarming to some of our residents,” Selleck pointed out.
Shirley Courmier is one of the alarmed.
“I think they’re terrible. They ought to get rid of the nasty things,” Courmier said.
But they are part of nature’s sanitation department.
“When things go wrong they take care of the messes on the roadways and things like that,” Selleck said.
“Are they leaving behind a mess though? Are you guys having to do additional cleanup or anything?” I asked.
“You know it’s not been bad where they’re at. There are areas where there’s green space underneath them,” Selleck explained.
They are sometimes near Shirley’s bank and when she parked there one day:
“I debated whether or not to get out of the car,” she admitted.
A level head prevailed.
“I did and they didn’t bother me,” Shirley said.
“Have you seen them on the downtown derricks?” I asked Selleck.
“We have not seen them downtown as much for some reason. They like it here,” Selleck replied.
Well, it may be all the fire and police protection. Selleck says he’s read about the birds hanging out in other cities.
“Then eventually they’re just gone,” Selleck added.
So while the committee is meeting in Kilgore, they cannot be interrupted, but eventually they will adjourn; when they feel like it.
According to Wikipedia, the American Black Vulture is found in the Southern United States all the way through Central America. Cattle ranchers consider the bird a threat since they have been known to feed on newborn calves.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.