Fire official: Propane tank explodes, destroys Smith County homeowner’s shed

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Smith County fire crews were relieved to find reports of a house explosion they were responding to Wednesday afternoon was on a much smaller scale.
Dixie Fire Department responded just before noon to reports of a house explosion in the 10000 block of E. Lakeshore Dr. in Tyler. When firefighters arrived, they found a home had not exploded, but a shed in the backyard. Fire officials said it appeared as though a propane tank had somehow ignited, destroying the shed and catching a next door neighbor’s shed on fire as well.
The home where the blast originated only had minor damage. Investigators did not speculate as to what caused the tank to explode.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.