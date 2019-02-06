Energy Secretary Rick Perry is ‘designated survivor’ during State of the Union

(KLTV) - The ‘designated survivor’ during tonight’s State of the Union address to Congress and millions of Americans is a familiar face to Texans.
Energy Secretary Rick Perry was tapped as tonight’s “designated successor,” or more commonly, “designated survivor.” That means that if a disaster occurred and incapacitated the leaders at the Capitol for the address, Perry would take on the role of president if that unlikely event did occur. He is at a location away from the Capitol tonight, in a safe place.
The Presidential Succession Act specifies that only Senate-confirmed secretaries are eligible for the role, meaning that “acting” secretaries are not. The individual must also be a natural-born U.S. citizen, according to ABC News.
Perry was the longest-serving Governor of Texas, serving the state from 2000 to 2015.
