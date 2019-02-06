East Texas Ag News: Cold frames can extend gardener’s growing season

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - While cold frames are not often used in East Texas, they can help gardeners extend the growing season and get a head start on spring gardening.
Cold frames are four-sided frames with a glass or plastic top, used to protect small plants.
There are many different designs, but the most common is a wooden box with a clear lid that’s hinged for easy access.
This also allows you to prop open the lid to let cool air in on sunny days.
Cold frames can be converted into a hot bed with heat cables and pads. These create bottom heat which encourages better root growth in plants.
Many seedlings require constant warm soil temperatures to germinate, so a hot bed gets them off to a better start.
