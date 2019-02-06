Blown out tire believed to be cause of cement truck fire in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) - Crews responded to the scene of where a cement truck caught on fire in Gladewater.
According to the City of Gladewater, crews are on scene of vehicle fire on Highway 271, just south of Highway 135. Gladewater fire reported a cement truck had left the roadway and caught on fire. They reported a blown out tire was possibly responsible for the wreck.
Sabine Fire and Rescue along with Clarksville City-Warren City Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene as well.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for reported minor injuries.
