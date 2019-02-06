Absences related to flu cause Mount Vernon ISD to cancel class Thursday, Friday

MOUNT VERNON, TX (KLTV) - Mount Vernon ISD has canceled classes for Thursday and Friday due to the number of students out sick with the flu and other illnesses.
“Monday, February 11th is a staff development day, so students will not return to school until Tuesday, February 12,” a post on the Mount Vernon ISD Facebook page stated.
According to the Facebook post, the Mount Vernon ISD campuses will dismiss at their normal times this afternoon with the regular bus services in place.
“All elementary and junior high events scheduled for after school for tomorrow and Friday are also canceled,” the Facebook post stated. “The boy’s basketball games against Commerce on Friday night will still take place as well as a couple other off-campus high school extra-curricular events.”
The post also stated that Mount Vernon ISD’s custodial staff will be doing a “rigorous disinfecting on all parts” of the school district over the next few days.
In an earlier another post on the Mount Vernon ISD Facebook page, the district’s superintendent said they are doing everything they can to continue having school while combating the spread of germs. He said Mount Vernon employees are constantly cleaning and disinfecting common areas, classrooms, specialty areas, desks, door handles, and shared equipment.
The post also said the district will continue to offer and encourage the use of hand sanitizers. In addition, the post stated that parents can assist Mount Vernon ISD’s faculty and staff by encouraging their children to practice good hygiene by washing their hands with soap and covering sneezes with a tissue or by sneezing into their elbows.
“Also, please don’t send your children to school if they are sick, and especially don’t if they are running a fever,” the post stated.
