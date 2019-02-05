Whitehouse native named Sailor of the Day by Navy

WHITEHOUSE, TX (KLTV) - Whitehouse native, U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Sierra Rhame was named Sailor of the Day by the U.S. Navy Tuesday.
As part of the recognition, she posed for a photograph with Capt. Randy Peck, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis and Command Master Chief Benjamin Rushing.
Rhame and the USS John C. Stennis are in the Indian Ocean.
The John C. Stennis is deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region
