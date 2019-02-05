VIDEO: Lufkin police officers rescue kitten stuck in tree

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Officers with the Lufkin Police Department rescued a tiny kitten that was stuck about 30 feet up in a tree, and it was all captured on one officer’s bodycam.
According to a post on the Lufkin Police and Fire Facebook page, Officer Devin Trotti and Officer Randy Stallard encountered a kitten stuck about 30 feet up in a tree while they were on civil standby Friday.
Before they arrived on the scene, the kitten’s sibling apparently fell to its death, the post stated.
“This is the condensed version of their 10-minute rescue which involved crime scene tape and one of the blankets that our officers keep in their patrol units to give to the homeless,” the Facebook post stated.
In the video, the two Lufkin PD officers set up under the tree with the blanket, and one officer yells, “Come on down, cat!” Almost as if the kitten understands, it jumps, and the two officers catch it with the blanket.
The female kitten, which is now called “Trotti,” was taken to the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter and is now up for adoption at 1901 Hill Street in Lufkin.
