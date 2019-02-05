United States Steel to restart Electric-Weld Pipe Mill in Lone Star

LONE STAR, TX (KLTV) - According to an announcement made Monday by United States Steel Corporation, it will restart its pipe mill in Lone Star.
The No. 1 Electric-Weld Pipe Mill at Lone Star Tubular Operation was permanently idled in 2016 due to challenging market conditions for tubular products created by “fluctuating oil prices, reduced rig counts, and high levels of unfairly traded imports.”
The restart process will begin immediately and will be completed in early third quarter 2019, and they hope to hire about 140 new employees.
“We are encouraged by an improvement in market conditions and an increased customer demand for tubular products that are mined, melted and made in America,” said President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt.
“We continue to evaluate all options to align our manufacturing capacity with the growing energy market. Restarting the Lone Star No. 1 Mill will give our customers access to the high-quality electric-welded pipe they expect from U. S. Steel,” said Senior Vice President – Industrial, Service Center and Mining Solutions and Interim Head - Tubular Douglas R. Matthews.
The Lone Star No. 1 Mill has an annual capacity of approximately 400,000 tons. Restart costs are not expected to be material.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.