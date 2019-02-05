Tyler police: Razzoo’s robbery suspect arrested in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, TX (News Release) - Tyler Investigators were notified that Gabriel Lamando Johnson, B/M, born 09/26/1977 of Flint, Texas was arrested in Nacogdoches on January 30, 2019 during a traffic stop. Johnson was charged with numerous on-site drug violations, parole warrant and Tyler Police Departments Aggravated Robbery warrant. Johnson remains in Nacogdoches County Jail.
Tyler investigators have identified the suspect responsible for the Aggravated Robbery of Razzoo’s that occurred on November 19, 2018. The suspect is Gabriel Lamando Johnson, B/M, born 09/26/1977 of Flint, Texas. Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Aggravated Robbery, bond was set at $1,000,000. Johnson has a lengthy criminal history and is currently out on parole. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Law Enforcement has not been able to locate him and needs your assistance. If you have any information, please contact any law enforcement agency or Tyler Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833 with your information.
On 11/19/2018 at approximately 2:28AM, Tyler Police officers responded to a Robbery that occurred at Razzoo’s restaurant, located at 7011 S. Broadway Ave.
Upon officer’s arrival, the store Manager stated that he was approached while outside by an unknown male, who was armed with a handgun. The male ordered the manager back into the building, instructed him to open the safe, and took an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then tied the manager up in one of the back rooms before fleeing.
The victim was able to eventually cut himself loose and call police. The suspect was wearing all black clothing, gloves, and a ski mask. This case is still under investigation.
If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000, or 911 in the case of an emergency.