Suspect arrested after caught allegedly attempting to steal ‘bobcat'

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man was arrested after Smith County deputies caught him attempting to steal a “bobcat."
According to the Smith County’s Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Nathan Andrew Yacyszyn was arrested on Feb. 5 when deputies determined that he had allegedly stolen Caterpillar skid steer from a construction site.
The sheriff’s office reports at about 7:37 a.m. Feb. 5, deputies responded to the 19000 block of Highway 69 North in Tyler in reference to a theft. On scene, the deputies learned that a skid steer had been stolen from the site within the previous three hours.
While searching the area in an attempt to find the stolen equipment, deputies found Yacyszyn bout 1.5 miles from the scene of the theft. Yacyszyn was reportedly driving a black Chevrolet pickup with a skid steer on a flatbed trailer. The sheriff’s office reports deputies initiated a traffic stop and conducted a field investigation. During their investigation, they determined the skid steer was allegedly stolen from the site.
Smith County deputies then took Yacysyn into custody.
He was later booked into the Smith County jail and charged with theft.
At this time, Yacyszyn’s bond has not been set.
