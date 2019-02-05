Pink for Paisley: Lindale shows support for elementary student with Type 1 diabetes

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - The color pink covered the City of Lindale Monday in support of a young East Texan.
The community is showing support of 8-year-old Paisley Pierce, who was recently diagnosed with a life-changing condition.
“Paisley is fun; she is sassy," Lindale Early Childhood Center Principal Kaela Delatte said. "You always see her with a big bow in her hair and some leopard and glitz.”
The last 72 hours have been difficult for Paisley and those who love her. After feeling sick early last week, her condition worsened and on Friday she was diagnosed with Type I Diabetes.
“She developed an infection in her lungs that is very serious," family friend Beverly Somes said. "Her heart has been under so much stress that it, too, had started to shut down.”
While Paisley is working to get better, her family is asking for prayer as she remains in intensive care- and the Lindale community is responding.
“So today, everyone’s wearing pink for Paisley," Paisley’s Principal Ashley Smith said.
Community members at College Street Elementary School, where Paisley is a second grader, and at the Lindale Early Childhood Center where her mom works, wore Paisley’s favorite color.
“We’re just all a family and so when one of us hurts, we all hurt," Deslatte said. “We just stand beside and behind each other."
