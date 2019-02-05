NET RMA addresses 3-vehicle collision on Toll 49

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority is addressing some concerns after a crash on Toll 49 left three people hospitalized on Monday.
The wreck occurred between Highway 110 and Highway 64. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said it appears as though a driver of a Honda CR-V crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a truck towing a semi-trailer. The driver was then hit by a Ford pickup which was behind the semi.
NET RMA officials said they believe it is important to address community concerns because people want to know what happened and the circumstances of the crash.
“Just want to make sure that you know our drivers continue to feel that they can drive the road ... at the normal rate of speed ... and they’re going to feel comfortable driving it," said NET RMA Executive Director Chris Miller. "So we want people to understand, you know, we monitor every situation that happens, every time there’s an accident.”
Miller said when a wreck occurs on Toll 49, NET RMA speaks with investigators to see what caused the crash and to make sure it wasn’t caused by a road failure.
